City of Cleveland doesn't do financial background checks on new hires

Cleveland 19 has discovered the City of Cleveland doesn't do credit checks on anyone they hire.



Including Nicole Carlton, the City's Commissioner of EMS. She's in charge of a 24 million dollar budget and more than 200 employees.



She got the job in 2011 but has been with the City since 1993.



Dig into her past and you'll find she and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 1996. In 2011 she filed for a second bankruptcy on her own. There's a court judgment against her for $5,700 and she was foreclosured on.



Our Scott Taylor obtained Carlton's employee file. You will find a stack of letters praising her work. The words gracious, well trained, energetic and well prepared are used.



There's more. According to the city, Carlton wasn't truthful on her initial job application with the City back in 1992. She marked "no" if she had ever been convicted for a violation of any law.



Cleveland 19 discovered Nicole Carlton was convicted of writing a bad check in 1988 in Adams County, Illinois. A Class 4 felony. She was charged with writing 8 bad checks but 7 counts were dismissed. She was sentenced to 2 years of probation and Carlton took 3 years to pay off a restitution order of $1,417.



It took the City of Cleveland 14 years to discovered the felony conviction. The City suspended her for a week in 2007 for making false statements on her application.



Four years later they named her acting Commissioner of EMS.

The City of Cleveland and Carlton declined our request for an on camera interview after we told them what we discovered.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.