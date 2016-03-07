Conservative group says Republican party 'dropped the ball' on ballots

Cleveland 19 is looking hard into some confusion on the Republican Primary ballot that will be used next Tuesday to try and determine who gets Ohio’s 66 delegates.

Cleveland 19 is looking hard into some confusion on the Republican Primary ballot that will be used next Tuesday to try and determine who gets Ohio’s 66 delegates. The

Confusion on Ohio GOP primary ballot; what you need to know

Confusion on Ohio GOP primary ballot; what you need to know

The Republican ballot presentation has angered some in the party.

Rob Walgate with American Policy Roundtable puts the blame for the confusion of the Republican primary ballot solely on the Republican party.

“They messed up. They d ropped the ball. The ballot is terrible. The Republican Party tells the Secretary of State what goes on the ballot for the primary so this is a party problem,” said Walgate.



The problem stems from every Republican primary voter will have two opportunities to vote for president. Voters must vote once for the congressional district delegate and once for delegate at-large. The votes that will be counted to determine the results are the delegates at-large.



“We are a winner take all state now. That was done in September and a lot of people say that was done to insure the person who won Ohio won a lot of delegates.”

Ohio Republican party explains ballot issue

Walgate discovered the confusing ballot when a friend couldn't fill out her absentee ballot. He blew the whistle about the confusion on Facebook.

The post has received more than 38,000 views. People are wondering why this happened and how will it affect the election.

“When you manipulate the process these things happen. They have manipulated the process and they are stuck with something to explain,” commented Walgate.

Ohio has 66 delegates up for grabs. The state's primary is March 15.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.