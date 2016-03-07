Fire kills 1, injures 6 others - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crews battling apartment fire in Brunswick

Fire kills 1, injures 6 others

Little girl killed in apartment fire. (Source: Gofundme account)
Fire crews are battling a large blaze in Brunswick. (Source: Viewer)
Second and third floors collapsed into basement. (Source: WOIO)
One man jumped from third floor balcony to escape. (Source: WOIO)
At least 6 people were transported to area hospitals. (Source: WOIO)

  • Donations fill Brunswick church for fire victims

    Tuesday, March 8 2016 10:43 AM EST2016-03-08 15:43:36 GMT
    Tuesday, March 8 2016 8:22 PM EST2016-03-09 01:22:59 GMT
    While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. 

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. 

According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire.

Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.  

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Hickory Hill Apartments on Beverly Hills Drive. 

Fire was alerted that a 4-year-old girl was trapped inside, but they were not able to locate her immediately. They later found her dead in the basement apartment. Fire couldn't even enter the apartments until near 3 a.m. because it was too hot. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The apartment complex holds 24 units. The assistant fire chief said he believes there are at least 50 people living in the building. A total of 11 area departments helped to put the fire out. 

St. Ambrose Church on Pearl Road in Brunswick opened up its doors to anyone displaced by the fire. Members of the community donated blankets and food. 

