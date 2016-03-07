Fire kills 1, injures 6 others

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

At least 6 people were transported to area hospitals. (Source: WOIO)

One man jumped from third floor balcony to escape. (Source: WOIO)

Second and third floors collapsed into basement. (Source: WOIO)

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night.

According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire.

Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Hickory Hill Apartments on Beverly Hills Drive.

Here is video of that apartment fire right now in Brunswick, Ohio. 11 Dept called in to fight it. pic.twitter.com/KYVPnC3im8 — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorTV) March 8, 2016

Fire was alerted that a 4-year-old girl was trapped inside, but they were not able to locate her immediately. They later found her dead in the basement apartment. Fire couldn't even enter the apartments until near 3 a.m. because it was too hot.

Appears 2 be an apartment fire in Brunswick, Ohio across from Mapleside farms on Pearl Road pic.twitter.com/Znhvj5m5YU — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorTV) March 8, 2016

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The apartment complex holds 24 units. The assistant fire chief said he believes there are at least 50 people living in the building. A total of 11 area departments helped to put the fire out.

St. Ambrose Church on Pearl Road in Brunswick opened up its doors to anyone displaced by the fire. Members of the community donated blankets and food.

