Hillary Clinton campaigns at Tri-C in Cleveland

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spent Tuesday night in Cleveland campaigning as she continues to prepare for Ohio's primary election on March 15

Speaking to a crowd at Cuyahoga County Community College's Recreation Center, Clinton laid out the case for why she is the only candidate who will build on President Barack Obama’s progress and success. She also talked about the lead problems plaguing the country as well as equal pay for women.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson endorsed the democrat for president before she spoke.  

Clinton was last here in August 2015, when she visited Case Western Reserve University for a grassroots organization meeting. 

