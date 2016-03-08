Presidential candidate John Kasich (R) in Broadview Heights

Ohio Governor John Kasich is making the rounds in his home state.

"I wanted to thank you one more time. The whole country is watching. Frankly the whole world is going to be watching Ohio and the Buckeye state," John Kasich said.



John Kasich hitting Ohio one more time before his do-or-die primary next week.



A crowd of standing room only laughed at Kasich's jokes and applauded numerous times.



Donna Melton and her daughter Sarah hopes he does win Ohio and stays in the race.



Sarah Rish, who's from Westlake, said, "Family values is important to us and we think John Kasich represents that." The duo even came up with their own home made Kasich t-shirts.



Jenna Bing who lives in Willoughby Hills asked Kasich, "Can you speak to how you would improve or change Health Care?"



Bing from Willoughby Hills was one of many who got a chance to ask the Ohio Governor a pointed question.



John Kasich answered Bing. He said, "There should never be a case that someone can't get health care because of a per-existing condition. Nobody should lose everything they worked for in life because they got sick."



Jenna Bing said he liked Kasich's answer and how he looked her straight in the eye.



Bing added, "He talked to me and not like other politicians who are looking for the next thing over my shoulder."

Kasich has vowed to win Ohio in the March 15 primary. Kasich says if he doesn't win Ohio he will pull himself out of the race for the White House.

It looks like a tight race between businessman Donald Trump and Kasich. Some forecasts do predict Kasich will come away with Ohio's 66 delegates. Polls for Ohio show Trump with a narrow lead, 31 to 27%.

