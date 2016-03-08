Child found wandering the street, father charged

A three-year-old child was found wandering in the middle of the street in Elyria.

A motorist noticed the toddler in the middle of West River Road near David Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday. She stopped, placed her inside her car and called police.

The child was crying and scared, but did appear to be in good health, according to the police report. She was also not wearing a coat.

The child's father, Christopher Peterson came to where the driver was with the child and took custody of her. He said he was in the home doing housework when he noticed his daughter was gone and went looking for her.

Officers followed the father back to his apartment nearby and arrested him for child endangering.

They contacted Lorain County Children's Services. The grandmother came over to watch the child.

This is not the first case of wandering with the three-year-old. On Feb. 23 the child was found at Planet Fitness around 11:15 p.m., unaccompanied by an adult.

The mother and father informed police they had just moved into the apartment and were looking into purchasing child-proof locks for their doors to prevent the child from getting out, but they were short on money. They intended to make the purchase when they receive their next paycheck.

Peterson is expected in court Wednesday.

