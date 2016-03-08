Report: Child killed was beaten in the past

A father is charged with killing his own daughter.

A father is charged with killing his own daughter.

New information revealed about the treatment of a three-year-old girl killed in Canton.

Canton Police say around 11:15 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a call regarding an unconscious child at 1007 Dewalt Avenue. Police say Mathew Miku called 911 and said he found his daughter, Hailey, dead in her bed. He sounded distraught during the call and said Hailey had fallen on the steps a week ago.

Further investigation led detectives to treat this as a homicide.

In Stark County Family Court Monday, social workers with the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services revealed that a five-year-old boy who had lived in that house told investigators Hailey's father, Mathew, had beaten her in the past.

The little boy is the son of Jessica Bender, Mathew's live-in girlfriend.

He has now has been placed in emergency temporary custody of Job and Family Services.

Miku appeared in a Canton courtroom Monday. He will remain in jail on a $1M bond.

Miku's live-in girlfriend, 21-year-old Jessica Bender, was charged with child endangering. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.