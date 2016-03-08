Donations fill Brunswick church for fire victims

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Just a few blocks away from the scene of the building fire, donations are piling up.

A couple hours after word of the fatal fire spread, St. Ambrose Catholic Church made a Facebook post asking for donations to help the dozens displaced by the fire. The church opened its doors to those who want to open their hearts to the fire victims. Donations have poured in. People have donated everything from toiletries to kids toys.

Victim Sarah Murdock clearly still in shock as she explains, "we grabbed our son and as soon as we got outside the whole building blew up.." Tears well her eyes as she remembers it and as she looks around in disbelief at all the donations brought into St. Ambrose for her to pick from.

She lost everything and says, "Oh my goodness..this is so helpful the fact people are so generous to help people out like this so fast."

It' a similar story for Bradley Dietrich as he chokes back tears too saying, "They're getting everything we can even think of and even stuff we don’t think of they get for us and it's been such a great help."



The American Red Cross is also on hand helping the newly-homeless with food, clothes, money and a place to live for the next few days.

Only minutes after word of the fire around 10:30 last night, the church offered to be a donation site, and it's been non-stop since.

"It was overwhelming overnight to see things pour in and every time you blinked it tripled both in donations and volunteers," says Caitlin O'Neill, the youth minister who's heading up the effort.

The volunteers sorting through every bag and box d ropped off, organizing it piece by piece to make things easy to for those who so need easy right now.

Volunteer Lisa Meader, toiling non-stop enough to break a bit of sweat, shows how they are putting together stable boxes for each family so they can come and just go through and grab it.

The plan is to at least get the estimated 24 families everything they need for now and some time to come but, for so many it goes deeper than that.

As Breanne Logue, carries one little one strapped to her chest, and takes her toddler by the hand she hauls in bag after bag of donations, mostly baby stuff she no longer needs. She describes this as, "Incredible to see the community really come together to help. Been a blessing to us to be able to help like that."

It has not been determined how much longer donations will be accepted, but, the church pastor did mention it won't be long before they switch over to gift card and monetary donations after they figure out exactly what each family needs to start over.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.