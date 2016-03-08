Family IDs 4-year-old killed in apartment fire, still no cause

A four-year-old girl was killed in a late night fire at a Brunswick apartment complex.

At this point the cause of the fire is undetermined. Arson is not suspected but fire officials say they can't rule out other accidental causes like electrical problems and smoking. In all, 24 apartments affected and one family dealing with an unthinkable loss.

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Hickory Hill Apartments on Beverly Hills Drive.

Glenn Hartman spotted huge flames at this Brunswick apartment building and instinctively ran to help.

"I hurdled over two fences. I saw there was no way of getting inside because the lobby was engulfed. So I ran around the back, bashing every window saying get up, get out!" Glenn Hartman said.



"All I can remember is grabbing what I could and running out. Watching my patio doors burst into flames," said fire victim, Tim Parsons.

Most of the residents were able to get out safely. But little Keagan was found dead in a back bedroom of her family's sub floor apartment. Fire couldn't even enter the apartments until near 3 a.m. because it was too hot.

"I saw him jump out of his window with one of his little girls. Everyone was running after that. All I remember is walking back to the scene and giving him a hug because he said he lost his girl," recalled Elizabeth Miller.

The Brunswick fire department says the vinyl siding of the building contributed to the rapid spread of the devastating fire.

Asst. Chief Rick Barber says there were no outstanding violations after the last fire inspection here, less than a year ago. There were working smoke detectors and the building wasn't required to have sprinklers because of its age.

"It's tough, we all have little kids," said Brunswick Asst. Fire Chief, Rick Barber.

Elizabeth Miller said she lived in the unit above the victim. Miller said the family had other little ones. She saw the victim's father escape.

"I heard a mother say where's my baby? It just tore me up to hear that," added Hartman. "I saw people on the balcony in the apartment behind and I thought to myself, these are your neighbors. Why aren't you out here banging on windows, something?!"

Another man jumped to safety from his third floor balcony. He and five others were hospitalized, including the mother of the victim. She suffered from smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was also treated after a partial ceiling collapse.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined. However, the assistant fire chief said arson is not suspected. The state fire marshal is also investigating.

The apartment complex holds 24 units. The assistant fire chief said he believes there are at least 50 people living in the building. A total of 11 area departments helped to put the fire out.

"It happened in a split second. From the time that I looked at my porch with a small red glow by the time we got outside. Had to have been a thirty second span and In that time the whole bldg was just engulfed in flames," Parson said. "Just figuring some stuff out. Right now it's just a punch in the face. Trying to figure out what the heck is going to happen? How are we going to get our life back together and restart."

St. Ambrose Church on Pearl Road in Brunswick opened up its doors to anyone displaced by the fire. Members of the community donated blankets and food.

