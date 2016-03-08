Police chief's son's car recovered, gun missing - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police chief's son's car recovered, gun missing

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The car stolen from the son of the Cleveland police chief has been found. 

The 2011 silver Chevy Impala was recovered around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, abandoned on the side of Speedway in East Cleveland. According to a police source, the son of Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams had his car stolen with a loaded gun inside Saturday night.

The gun remains missing. 

The source says the vehicle was left running at the Sunoco gas station on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, when a woman jumped in and drove off. The vehicle may have gotten onto I-90. 

The gun, which was described as a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, was in the back seat.

An alert was issued to the entire Cleveland dispatch. 

