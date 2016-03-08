Police chief's son's car recovered, gun missing

According to a police source, the son of Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams had his car stolen with a loaded gun inside Saturday night. The source says the vehicle was left running at a gas station in Euclid, when a woman jumped in and drove off.

The car was stolen from the Sunoco gas station on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid. (Source: Google Maps)

The car stolen from the son of the Cleveland police chief has been found.

The 2011 silver Chevy Impala was recovered around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, abandoned on the side of Speedway in East Cleveland.

The gun remains missing.

The source says the vehicle was left running at the Sunoco gas station on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, when a woman jumped in and drove off. The vehicle may have gotten onto I-90.

The gun, which was described as a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, was in the back seat.

An alert was issued to the entire Cleveland dispatch.

