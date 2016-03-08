Stray bullet strikes home, hits 6-year-old

A street fight involving guns broke out in the street around 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of G. Street in Lorain, police say.

Several shots had been fired, at least one round hit a nearby home. Police say the bullet traveled through a front door and struck a six-year-old in the thigh. The steel door helped slow down the bullet and the little girl suffered only minor injuries.

Shawndell Partin, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated riot, obstructing official business and complicity.

The Lorain Police Department is asking anyone having information related to this incident call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 and speak with Sgt. Buddy Sivert.

