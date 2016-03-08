Police: Euclid HS counselor had sexual relationship with student

Euclid Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a tip of an alleged sexual relationship between a high school guidance counselor and student.

The assistant superintendent of Euclid City Schools, Dr. Charles Smialek, alerted police on Jan. 29.

Police say Ronetta Smith, 36, of Cleveland Heights was engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship with an 18-year-old Euclid High School student. The investigation uncovered the relationship began in December 2015.

The Euclid Board of Education placed Smith on leave on Jan. 29, and she subsequently resigned her position.

Tuesday, the Euclid Police Department presented the case directly to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for four counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.