Inside look at new Kimpton Schofield Hotel

The Schofield Building at the corner of East 9th Street and Euclid in downtown Cleveland has made a comeback. The building which was built in cica 1902 will reopen this Spring as the The Kimpton Schofield Hotel.

The hotel will begin accepting reservations starting March 8 and has a past meets presents atmosphere. The boutique hotel includes artisan elements like ottomans crafted from recycled saris, in addition to items that celebrate Cleveland's heritage, such as the lobby's collection of American Splendor comics.

The Schofield Hotel, run by Kimpton, will occupy the first seven floors of the building that has been under construction for years. The Schofield Residences will occupy the eighth to fourteenth floors, and there are 50 high end units available. The units include features like granite countertops, slate backsplashes, and tile showers in the bathrooms.



"I think the architects did such a phenomenal job designing these units down to the detail taking into account every last upgraded amenity available," said Marcie Gilmore with CRM Companies.



Visitors and residents will have views that include Public Square. Lake Erie, and Playhouse Square.

Models will be open to the public next week and appointments are piling up.

