Local mom, Yvonne Pointer honored as Inspire A Difference: Hero of the Month

"This is a bad dream that didn't make sense to me at all. Where was Gloria?" Yvonne Pointer said.



That’s the reaction local mom Yvonne Pointer had when her 14-year-old daughter didn’t show up at school on December 6th, 1984.



Gloria was to receive a certificate for perfect attendance the day she was raped and murdered. Worried after getting two calls from Gloria’s principal Yvonne Pointer called the police.



"She's supposed to be at school,"Yvonne said.

She had no idea where her daughter Gloria might be or even where to start looking. It didn't make sense to me at all. Why would you cut school on the day that you're getting this perfect attendance award? She has never cut school.



Gloria's body was found in an abandoned building next to her school. Devastated, Pointer made it her mission to first survive, then to find Gloria's killer, who had also raped her daughter.



Pointer says her own survival was at stake when she found out Gloria had been killed.



"Sometimes you just have to find a reason to live, a reason to get out of the bed, a reason not to be depressed or suicidal. I have found that what worked for me was service to others, that what you do to help other people who are less fortunate ends up lending itself to your life, making your life livable. So that was the motive. I was just trying to save my life," said Yvonne.

Her fight for justice turned into a crusade that has led to the opening of two schools in Ghana, West Africa that bear Gloria’s name.



Now, her struggle to survive has been turned into a 45-minute feature on Investigation Discovery's hit series Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case.



Pointer told Cleveland 19 News reporter Harry Boomer about having to relive the nearly 30 year-old tragedy.



"I was apprehensive at first because I didn't want to open it back up again. But when they assured me that the story would "Inspire" families who have been victimized by violence then I was willing to do it," added Pointer.



It's now painfully clear why the 14-year-old didn't show up at school.



Since that day, December 6, 1984 Yvonne Pointer has had a vision, "It is my dream that no parent ever has to bury their child. It's just a pain that doesn't go away."

