Akron man gets life in prison for multiple rapes

Daniel Austin, 26, of Hillman Road in Akron, was sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping two girls under the age of 10.

Austin was found guilty in January of eight counts of rape and ten counts of gross sexual imposition.

"The pain Daniel Austin inflicted on his victims continues to this day. His actions ripped apart his family," said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. "As Mr. Austin serves his life sentence behind bars, hopefully the victims will be able to recover from the lifetime of devastation he caused."

Austin was also labeled a Tier III sex offender. If he is released from prison, he'll have to register with the sheriff’s department every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Late last year, one of the victims disclosed that Austin raped her every day from the time she was five-years-old until she was 10. A second victim also disclosed she was repeatedly raped by Austin over a period of eight years.

Austin will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

