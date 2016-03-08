Brawl at NE Ohio high school cancels classes for 2 days

Students who attend school at Youngstown East have the next day off after a huge brawl prompted the superintendent to cancel classes for the rest of the day and all day Wednesday.

Officials say the fight started Tuesday morning in the high school cafeteria, one altercation escalated into multiple altercations.

Youngstown Schools Superintendent Stephen Stohla told Cleveland 19, "We decided to shut down the school tomorrow to meet with the staff and let parents know we are taking this very seriously. Every superintendent, parent and grandparents first concern is safety and we want them to know when they send their children back to school they are safe."

Police were called during the incident and had to use pepper -spray to break up the fights. At least a half-dozen students were arrested and expected to be charged.

Superintendent Stohla also said he plans to meet with students once they return on Thursday.

