Akron shooting victim ID'd as Damon Harris

A man shot in Akron around 2 p.m. Tuesday and died later that day has been identified as Damon Harris.

Police say Harris was in the 800 block of Copley Road when he was shot in his back.

The 24-year-old was rushed to Akron General Medical Center where he died.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. So far no arrests have been made. If you have any information give them a call.

