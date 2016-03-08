LeBron and Kyrie still lack chemistry

On Monday night, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for 55 points, and by Tuesday morning, a national report was talking about a fracture between the two Cavaliers stars.

That's what happens when you've been as inconsistent as the Cavs have been over the past two months, culminating with a terrible loss to a vastly undermanned Memphis team that was missing four of its' starters on Monday.

Chris Mannix of The Vertical wrote directly of a disconnect between LeBron and Kyrie on Tuesday: "Irving remains a dynamic scorer, but the disconnect between Irving and James is real, several scouts and coaches told The Vertical, with the on-court chemistry between the two, said one scout who saw Cleveland play recently, "basically nonexistent." Team sources insist the relationship is solid, that James is simply teaching, trying to raise Irving's basketball IQ. No one understands Irving's importance more than James, team sources told The Vertical, which is why no one is working harder than James to get the two All-Stars on the same page."

Mannix went on to write that the disconnect isn't personal. In fact, he says, playing with, and coaching up, Kyrie was one of the intriguing things about coming home for LeBron. But the chemistry on the court just hasn't played out.

Let's face it. Being 44-18 and atop the Eastern Conference isn't enough for a team like the Cavaliers, not with the wealth of talent they possess. And not after basically taking the night off against the Grizzlies. Even their most visible and vocal supporter, "Mr. Cavalier" Austin Carr, their former star and current TV analyst, called them out on Monday during Fox Sports Ohio's broadcast, calling their effort "embarrassing".

It's hard to imagine the Cavaliers not returning to the NBA Finals, but even harder to imagine them winning it if they get there. They have 20 games to figure it out, before the playoffs start, and three months before the Finals begin.

That seems like a lot of time. Until you consider the time they've already had together.

