Clearing up confusion on GOP ballot

Confusion on Ohio GOP ballot; What you need to know

There are two places to vote on the Republican primary ballot.

One is for at large delegates to the convention, the other is for Congressional district delegates. And that is the problem.

Will the top one be counted or will the bottom one be counted? Or will both be counted?

Rob Walgate with American Policy Roundtable first raised questions about the ballot when he made calls looking for clarification for a voter who was confused saying, "No one knows what the rules are and you have people working at the Board of Elections or are affiliated with the Board of Elections giving different answers all across the State of Ohio. That's a concern."

Here is what we've learned.

Boards of Elections will simply do the counting. Both the at-large and district votes will be counted separately and reported to the Secretary of State. That office certifies the tallies as accurate. The Republican party, who wrote the ballot language is responsible for how to interpret it.

The GOP has been less than clear. Until now.

Chairman Matt Borges cleared it up this way. He says vote for your candidate twice. Once in the at large area and once in the district area. Vote for the same candidate. The at large count will determine the candidate who gets Ohio's 66 delegates.

There are about 27% more requested Republican ballots at this point in time than there was in 2012. The entire matter could have been avoided had the GOP submitted a ballot with just one area to vote.

The problem surfaced too late for new ballots to be printed.

