OH Lawsuit: Sanders campaign suing to protect young, minority voters

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.

The suit challenges, what the democratic presidential candidate is calling, Husted's unconstitutional attempt to block young voters from casting ballots in next week's primary.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio, along with six Ohio 17-year-olds seeking to vote in the March 15 presidential primary. It alleges that Husted’s directive would “arbitrarily discriminate” against young voters, who U.S. census data show are more heavily African American and Latino than older groups of voters.

"It is an outrage that the secretary of state in Ohio is going out of his way to keep young people – significantly African-American young people, Latino young people – from participating," Sanders said. "I want to do everything that I can to encourage people to participate. Unfortunately, in the state of Ohio there is an effort by the secretary of state to do exactly the opposite."



Ohio is among more than 20 states where 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the general election in November are allowed to vote in primaries. Last December the secretary of state said the young voters were ineligible to participate in the presidential primary.

