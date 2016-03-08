Sexual transmission of Zika has health officials concerned

Scientist are working to pinpoint how long the sexually transmitted Zika virus stays in semen, but, say it is challenging to keep track of the growing epidemic tied to birth defects.

"Since the doctors suggested for us to use protection. We are going to use," said Angelica Ueltschy.

Newlyweds Dustin and Angelica Ueltschy were living in Brazil last summer when Dustin was diagnosed with Zika.

Angelica who did not want to show her face is pregnant even though doctors told the couple to practice safe sex.

Experts say figuring out how often the sexual transmission of Zika happens is difficult in places like Brazil where an estimated 1-million people have been infected. Doctors say its easier to track occasional cases of sexual transmission in the U.S. or Europe where the disease is not currently spreading through mosquitoes.

"With these new suspected cases that we're investigating, we're really becoming aware that sexual transmission might happen more often than previously thought," said Centers for Disease Control Jennifer McQuiston.

So far health officials have only reported a spike in cases of birth defects linked to Zika in Brazil, but, say that's likely to soon change.

In the meantime the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that pregnant women and those trying to get pregnant stay away from Zika infected areas like the Caribbean and South America.



Although experts say pesticides are some of the best ways to keep Zika from spreading, mosquitoes are becoming more resistant to the chemicals.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.