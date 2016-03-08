Man shot near Tri-C during Hillary Clinton visit ID'd

Cleveland Police say a 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen and neck near East 36th Street and Community College Avenue, just blocks from where Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was speaking Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police say Keith Griffin was first taken to Charity Hospital then life-flighted to MetroHealth. His condition is not known.

According to witnesses, a silver sedan circled the block before stopping near Griffin and someone inside of the car shot him.

Police say the shooting was unrelated to Clinton's visit.

A search for suspects is currently underway.

If you have any information give police a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.