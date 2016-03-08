Police investigating shooting near Cudell Rec Center, victim critical

Police say the shooting happened near West Blvd. and Madison Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened near the Cudell Rec Center, on West Blvd. and Madison Avenue.

The victim, identified as Billy Stuart, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are searching for any witnesses and suspects. If you have information, give them a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.