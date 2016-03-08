Missing Chagrin Falls teen found safe in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing Chagrin Falls teen found safe in Cleveland

Mikayla Barrett (Source: Chagrin Falls police) Mikayla Barrett (Source: Chagrin Falls police)
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH (WOIO) -

Police say 15-year-old Mikayla Barrett, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, has been found in Cleveland. 

She was found safe and uninjured, according to Chagrin Falls Police. 

They want to thank everyone who helped find her. 

