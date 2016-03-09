Alert: Police step up patrols around Elyria schools

An alert has been issued for parents and students in the Elyria School District, after a high school student is approached by a man.



The student is safe. According to the district's Facebook page, the student was offered a ride home by a man in a dark car Tuesday. It happened around Yale Avenue in Elyria.

The suspect is described as a white male with a white beard and a full head of white hair he was driving an older black car with black tinted windows.



School leaders are asking parents and students to be extra cautious on their way to and from school. They say police will step up their presence around schools Wednesday.



Back on Feb. 25, a man tried to pull a 10-year-old girl from her bedroom window on Furnace Street in Elyria.



Later that same day, a man in his mid-20s to mid 30s wearing a dark mask and dark clothes tried to grab three students, in separate incidents, near schools in the nearby Lorain School District.

The incidents forced a lockdown of Lorain schools that day. All of the students were able to fight off their attacker and get away. Police and the FBI were investigating whether those incidents were related.

