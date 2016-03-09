Bill Clinton campaigns for wife in Buckeye state

The Ohio state primary is Tuesday, March 15. Ahead of next week's primary, President Bill Clinton returns to the Buckeye state to campaign for his wife.

Clinton will be in Columbus and Dayton Wednesday to get out the vote for Hillary Clinton.

At the events, President Clinton will lay out the case for why Hillary Clinton is the best candidate to raise incomes for Ohio families and break down the barriers keeping every American from reaching their full potential.

Hillary Clinton was in Cleveland Tuesday night at Tri-C. She returns to Cleveland Saturday for an event at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

