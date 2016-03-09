Report: Brother of former Cavs player killed

Reports have surfaced that the brother of former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters was killed in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Waiters now plays for Oklahoma City. He announced via Instagram that his younger brother had passed away.

A photo posted by OKC ???????? (@waiters3) on Mar 8, 2016 at 7:37pm PST

A photo posted by OKC ???????? (@waiters3) on Mar 8, 2016 at 7:53pm PST

Waiters was born and raised in Philadelphia. He attended college at Syracuse and was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012. He was traded to Oklahoma City in 2015 in a three-way trade that brought in J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to Cleveland.

