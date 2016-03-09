Mother of 4 yo fire victim remains in hospital

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.

The family has identified the little girl killed in an apartment fire Monday night. According to the family's Gofundme account, 4-year-old Keagan died in the fire. Firefighters found the little girl dead in a basement apartment.

Family IDs 4-year-old killed in apartment fire, still no cause

Family IDs 4-year-old killed in apartment fire, still no cause

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

A Brunswick apartment fire left a four-year-old dead and sent six to the hospital.

The mother of four-year-old Keagan, was one of those people injured. According to a Gofundme account set up Wednesday, the mother remains in the hospital.

"My sister is not doing as well as they hoped. Her lungs are pretty messed up and will be at the hospital a lot longer. As such, it looks like a fair amount of us will not be able to work much this week," according to statement on Gofundme page.

The account has generated more than $16,000. The goal is $20,000.

So far, no cause has been determined in the fire at Hickory Hills Apartments on Beverly Hills Drive.

Families lost everything in the fire. St. Ambrose asked the community to donate items. Quickly the donations poured in for the victims. The priest at St. Ambrose said gift cards and cash are now needed for the families.

At least 50 people lived in the 24-unit complex.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.