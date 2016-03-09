Akron Zoo plans to build Ferris wheel, upgrade facilities

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The Akron Zoo in northeast Ohio has unveiled upgrade plans that include building a Ferris wheel high enough to provide a scenic view of downtown Akron.

Zoo President and CEO Doug Piekarz unveiled the project Monday night before the Summit County Council.

Plans call for renovations to the Tiger Valley exhibit, a breeding facility for the African lions and Sumatran tigers. The plans also call for adding more primates - such as gibbons and black-and-white colobus monkeys - as well as upgrades to the red panda exhibit.

The zoo is in the early planning and concept stage. A formal announcement is expected later.

Piekarz says construction won't begin until at least next year. A working cost estimate is being finalized.

