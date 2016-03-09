Facebook Live: Browns try for moves as NFL free agency begins

6:41 p.m.

Jaguars sign Tashaun Gipson.

5:30 p.m.

The Chiefs have signed Mitchell Schwartz away from the Browns, he gets a five-year deal.

5:29 p.m.

Cleveland 19 Sports Director Tony Zarrella confirms reports that the Browns will not make a move with Johnny Manziel today.

3:31 p.m.

Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer is expected to be released after Houston agrees to terms with Denver QB Brock Osweiler. The Texans have also agreed to terms with running back Lamar Miller.

3:25 p.m. Cleveland 19 sports director Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab chat live on Facebook beginning at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the Browns move as the 4 p.m. The NFL franchise tag deadline is at 4 p.m., meaning teams have up until that time to decide if they want to keep a pending free agent on a one-year contract.

3:05 p.m.

ESPN says another big-time running back is going off the market. Matt Forte to the New York Jets, per Adam Schefter.

2:49 p.m.

ESPN reports Atlanta is the front runner to land Cincinnati receiver Mohammed Sanu at 7-million per season. Nothing has been agreed to yet. The Browns had interest in Sanu.

2:25 p.m.

The Tampa Tribune reports the Bucs have agreed on a new contract with their running back Doug Martin. Martin was one of the top backs on the market. ESPN reports it is a five year deal.

1:18 p.m.

Sports Illustrated's Peter King reports Alex Mack will average 9.5 million per season in Atlanta, $500K less than he could've made in Cleveland.

1:14 p.m.

Multiple reports have the Steelers signing TE Ladarius Green away from San Diego. He is big and athletic and hard to cover. Other AFC North teams should not like this move.

1:07 p.m.

NFL.com's Michael Silver reports that the Browns had an offer to Mitchell Schwartz on the table and pulled it.

12:30 p.m.

WR Travis Benjamin - Adam Schefter reports that Benjamin will leave Cleveland and sign a contract with the San Diego Chargers.



C Alex Mack - ProFootballTalk.com says Mack is on the verge of signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.



WR Marvin Jones - The Browns wanted this Bengal receiver, but he is going to Detroit.



S George Iloka - Another Bengal the Browns had eyes on, but he is staying with Cincinnati on a five year deal.

