Ballot Battle: Can 17-year-olds vote in presidential primary elections?

Primary voting for president is a ritual all citizens who are members of a political party and are over 18 exercise every four years. But this year there is a complaint by the ACLU that citizens who are 17 now but will be 18 by the November election are being denied the right to vote in the presidential portion of the primary. That means they are being denied a voice in who their party's candidate is.

The Secretary of State's Office has made a distinction between the ability of 17-year-olds to elect someone, versus nominating someone. They can't elect but can nominate.

Since primaries are to elect presidential delegates who are the actual electors, he reasons 17-year-olds can vote for other races, but not president. Again, because they are just nominating other candidates, if they were allowed to elect delegates for president they'd be illegally voting at age 17.

The ACLU sent a letter to Secretary of State Jon Husted complaining about it, saying the Secretary of State's Official Election Manual allows the voting, but that Husted is interpreting the law in a way to prevent the 17-year-old votes.

"This is a population that we want to empower to participate in our democracy and, unfortunately, we're dis-encouraging them. We're, unfortunately, pulling the rug out from under them," said ACLU attorney Drew Dennis.

The ACLU calls it a murky situation in which some Ohio Boards of Elections are allowing 17-year-olds to vote and others are not. The group wants Husted to issue a directive that "clearly allows 17-year-old voters to cast their primary election ballot, including in the presidential race."

Husted has not responded to our request for comment.

