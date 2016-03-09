Cleveland 19 investigation sparks special audit records request

Cleveland 19 discovered the county doesn't do financial background checks on applicants they hire.

CFO of Cuyahoga Co. prosecutor's office has major money issue

This week, we uncovered huge money issues for the CFO at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. He was deep in debt before he was hired to manage the county's money. So why was there no credit check?

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty's Chief Financial Officer, Marvin Davies III, just resigned after Cleveland 19 exposed McGinty never did a financial background check on Davies before he was hired.

A candidate running against Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty held a news conference Wednesday afternoon asking for a special audit of the prosecutor's office.

Michael O’Malley is asking the sheriff's office and state auditor to look at the financial books and open a criminal investigation into activities of McGinty’s chief financial officer.

Last week, reporter Scott Taylor did some digging and raised the question as to why a background check was never done on Marvin Davies, III, who became Cuyahoga County's first ever CFO back in 2013.

O'Malley says Taylor's recent report on Davies sparked the call for the investigation.

Davies, who has had numerous personal money issues in the past, is in charge of the county prosecutor's $31 million budget.

Prosecutor McGinty told Cleveland 19 that the county doesn't do financial background checks on applicants they hire.

The public request was made at 2 p.m. on the steps of the Justice Center.

