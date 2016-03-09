Officer indicted on abduction charges pleads not guilty - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Officer indicted on abduction charges pleads not guilty

Cleveland Police officer accused of biting woman indicted. (Source: WOIO) Cleveland Police officer accused of biting woman indicted. (Source: WOIO)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland police officer indicted on several charges including abduction and assault plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

Patrolman Mister Jackson is accused of biting a woman on the right side of her chest during a fight last October. The two reportedly got into an altercation in a car when Jackson tried to stop her from leaving.

Jackson was also indicted this week on charges of aggravated menacing,  and attempted felonious assault.

He remains on unpaid administrative leave. 

