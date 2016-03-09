Officer indicted on abduction charges pleads not guilty

A Cleveland police officer arrested over the weekend plead not guilty to assault and abduction in court Tuesday.Patrolman Mister Jackson, 34, is accused of biting a woman on the right side of her chest during a fight Saturday.

Patrolman Mister Jackson is accused of biting a woman on the right side of her chest during a fight last October. The two reportedly got into an altercation in a car when Jackson tried to stop her from leaving.

Jackson was also indicted this week on charges of aggravated menacing, and attempted felonious assault.

He remains on unpaid administrative leave.

