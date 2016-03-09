Police search for person who taped dog’s mouth shut

The search is on for the person who earlier this week taped a dog’s mouth shut and dumped him in Richland County, leaving the pup to fend for himself.

Officials from the Richland County Dog Warden's office are looking after the Retriever mix. The four-month-old stray was found on Baldwin Avenue in Mansfield.

The person that found him believes he was dumped late Tuesday night. His mouth looks to have been taped shut. Please contact the shelter with any information 419-774-5892.

