The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding to their backcourt.

The team signed guard Jordan McRae to a multi-year contract Wednesday.

McRae has appeared in three games for the Cavs this season. He was the 58th overall pick out of the University of Tennessee by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

