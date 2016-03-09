North Olmsted teacher resigns, no charges expected

A teacher placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced has resigned, and the North Olmsted City Schools Board unanimously accepted.

Superintendent Michael Zalar confirmed that Scott Derbin submitted his letter of resignation effective March 4.

He was placed on leave last week for inappropriate behavior on social media.

The district is expected to look for a long-term substitute to complete the school year for Derbin's classes.

North Olmsted police say they don't expect any charges against the teacher to be filed.

