St. Patrick's Day early forecast: Will warmer temperatures stick around?

If you came down with spring fever this week, you're not alone. Temperatures hovering around 70 degrees have people going out for walks, bike rides and even cooking on the grill.

But with these temperatures reaching more than 20 degrees above normal, does it mean that winter is over in northeast Ohio?

According to Cleveland 19 meteorologist Jeff Tanchak, the above-normal temperatures will continue through St. Patrick’s Day.

After a brief cool down on Friday, look for a return to 60s over the weekend. There is a risk of showers and storms later Sunday.

Early St. Patrick’s Day forecast is calling for 60s and perhaps around 70 degrees. There is a chance of rain but right now only a chance.

Tanchak said that there is no snow in the immediate forecast and the chance for it diminishes after Tax Day, April 15.

