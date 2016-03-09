3 teens charged after 'fight club' beating caught on video

Three 16-year-old girls are facing felonious assault charges after a brutal attack that was captured on cellphone and later posted on Facebook.

In the video, one teen gets into a physical fight with another girl, but then the situation gets way out of control. When the victim falls to the ground, a crowd of bystanders appear to join in on the attack. The victim had to be life-flighted to an area hospital with severe internal injuries.

There were allegations that this was all part of a fight club in the city of Galion, near Columbus.

Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield says he is not aware of a fight club here -- just a couple of fights in the location where this brutal attack was recorded.

"Everybody had their cellphones out and was willing to tape it, but nobody was willing to call 911. Nobody was really willing to stop," said Saterfield.

The victims mom, Brianna McCullough, posted a message on her Facebook page saying, "Watching these girls beat on her and then kicking her in the head as she laid on the ground was the most horrible thing I have ever seen. I saw it because the person who (took) the video thought it was a good idea to post it on Facebook."

McCullough added that her daughter reads every single message of support on Facebook and that is what is giving her strength now.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.