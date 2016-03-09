Recipient of first uterus transplant has organ removed

Lindsay is the first recipient of uterus transplant in U.S. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Clinic doctors who performed the first uterus transplant have suffered a setback.

The patient who received the first United States uterus transplant had a "sudden complication" and the organ had to be removed.

The patient, a 26-year-old woman identified only as Lindsey, issued a statement through the Cleveland Clinic.

"I just wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude towards all of my doctors. They acted very quickly to ensure my health and safety. Unfortunately I did lose the uterus to complications. However, I am doing okay and appreciate all of your prayers and good thoughts."

The transplant was a part of a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic as a way to treat women who suffer from uterine factor infertility. The surgery removed the uterus of a deceased donor in her 30s and transplanted it into Lindsay, a married mother of three adopted boys.

The Clinic stated, "at this time, the circumstance of the complication is under review and more information will be shared as it becomes available."

According to the Clinic, the "medical team took all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our patient...while this has been difficult for both the patient and the medical team, Lindsey is doing well and recovering.

The study is ongoing, and plans to include a total of 10 women in the uterus transplant study. The first successful uterus transplant happened several years ago in Sweden, using a uterus from a live donor.

The Clinic released the following statement:

Cleveland Clinic Statement

March 9, 2016

“We are saddened to share that our patient, Lindsey, recently experienced a sudden complication that led to the removal of her transplanted uterus.

On February 25, Cleveland Clinic announced the first uterus transplant as part of a clinical study for women who suffer from uterine factor infertility. At this time, the circumstance of the complication is under review and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

There is a known risk in solid organ transplantation that the transplanted organ may have to be removed should a complication arise. The medical team took all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our patient.

While this has been difficult for both the patient and the medical team, Lindsey is doing well and recovering.

The study, which has been planned to include 10 women, is still ongoing with a commitment to the advancement of medical research to provide an additional option for women and their families.”

