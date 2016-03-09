Justice: Wedding scammer sentenced, ordered to pay back thousands

Good news for couples if they were scammed by Cory Friedman.

The owner of Simply Elegant Weddings plead guilty to theft Wednesday and was ordered to pay $26,731.90 in restitution immediately.

An investigation into the Richfield man's business began last year after about nine complaints were received from victims regarding Friedman accepting money from multiple clients, but never providing the services. Some of the complaints also allege Friedman gave out fake names to customers.

Simply Elegant Weddings closed without notice in April of last year.

Friedman also received an 18-months suspended sentence and he'll be on probation for two years.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.