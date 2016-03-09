'I don't feel safe', Shots fired through grandmother's home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'I don't feel safe', Shots fired through grandmother's home

By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Connect
Grandmother's home shot up. (Source: WOIO) Grandmother's home shot up. (Source: WOIO)
Ruby Bell says she doesn't feel safe inside her Cleveland home. (Source: WOIO) Ruby Bell says she doesn't feel safe inside her Cleveland home. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland grandmother is fed up, with all the violence, on the city's east side.

Ms. Ruby Bell says she doesn't feel safe in her own home.

Monday night, someone drove by her house on E. 92nd street and fired shots.

"Immediately, I hit the floor," she said.

Five children were in the home but thankfully, no one was hurt.

She's lived there for almost two decades and says this is too close for comfort.

"When you're in your own house, that's a problem. You know and this has been going on regularly and it needs to stop," she said.

Police are investigating but don't have any suspects.

Less than two years ago, five people were brutally murdered next door. Police arrested 19-year-old James Sparks-Henderson for the murders and is currently being held on a $7.5 million bond.  Ms. Ruby says it's not something you forget.

"It's very, extremely hard, extremely hard, it just does something to me, knowing I'm right next door to that," she said.

She says people often ask her, why she doesn't move but she says that would be giving in to the violence.

"I'm a longtime resident and I don't plan on going nowhere, I'm just gonna fight back, I'm fighting back," she said.

Ms. Ruby plans to talk with her councilman in Ward 7. She also wants to start a stop the violence group and advocate for young people.

As for James Sparks-Henderson, the man accused of murdering those five people next door---his trial is set for early May.

