'It's like living in a shoe box;' Family of 7 lives in hotel after oil spill

A northeast Ohio family of seven is living in a two-bedroom hotel room after they say an oil company made a mistake and pumped gallons of fuel oil into their basement.

Alex and Anna Zicari and their five children, ages 2 to 12, had to leave their Garrettsville home after, they say, a truck operator with the Ullman Oil Company filled their fuel oil tank and it overflowed all over their basement.

Alex said when the operator came to fill up the tank on Feb. 25, he noticed during the process, "oil starts blasting out the fill pipe going all over the side of the house."

Alex said the operator tightened something to stop the leak, and said the air vent was clogged, but continued to pump oil into the tank. He said when he went to the basement to reprime the furnace, he noticed that the oil was getting pumped into the basement, and was all over the place.

Alex told the truck operator what had happened, and said the operator initially suggested the Zicari family clean up the spill on their own.

The company eventually cleaned up the oil, and the Ohio EPA was called.

Alex said that after a few hours, the fumes caused "an immediate threat to life towards the end of the day." He said their two dogs were passing out because of the fumes and had to relocate, with the family, to a hotel about 30 minutes away.

Now, the family is cramped into a hotel room.

"Nobody's sleeping. Everyone's bumping heads. There's no space. It's like living in a shoe box," said Alex, as the couple's 2-year-old son, Sammy, ran around the room.

Cleveland 19 reached out to Ullman Oil, and a secretary said media requests would be handled by their insurance company, Federated Mutual Insurance, in Minnesota. The secretary said she was not provided with a name or phone number.

Cleveland 19 called Federated Mutual and got a response from a company spokesperson after about five hours that said, "We have no comment on that situation with Ullman Oil."

The closest thing to a statement Cleveland 19 got was the one the company provided to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency four days after the incident.

In the report the company included a "note" which read, "Ullman Company LLC and Federated Mutual Insurance are acting in good faith in the abatement action of said property to reduce impact to the environment and the customers home. This is not to be construed as acceptance of liability or fault to the incident. No liability has been determined whatsoever on the part of Ullman Oil Company, LLC, nor the cause of the incident."

But the OEPA determined that Ullman is responsible. The agency recommended the company remove all the oil from the home, test to make sure that no oil got into the ground water, or the family's nearby well, and "restore the residence to a condition to be occupied in accordance with any/all local/state/federal regulations."

"I don't believe that any parent in their right mind would move their five children back in there without that stuff being done," said Anna.

The Zicari family is put up at the hotel until March 16, but after that, they're not sure what they going to do. They said they are looking for a home to rent or buy. They feel the oil company hasn't taken responsibility for anything in connection to the incident.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

