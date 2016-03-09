Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Ohio Primary

On Tuesday, March 15, Ohio voters will get to cast their ballots in our first, winner-take-all presidential primary.

Last year, the legislature voted to move our primary back a week and give all the delegates to the winner, instead of parsing them out proportionally. That probably did not go unnoticed by governor and presidential contender John Kasich.

What they should have done, for the good of the country and maybe the governor, is let Ohio vote first. Our primary system is broken and Ohio can save it.

In an excellent opinion piece in The New York Times, political writer Emma Roller makes the case. Iowa and New Hampshire are about 90 percent white. Ohio more closely matches the demographics of the nation. It’s racially diverse and culturally mixed with big cities, small towns and rural areas. We’re a swing state that has a balance of Republicans and Democrats and it doesn’t cost too much to campaign here. Media costs are reasonable, giving under-funded candidates a fair shot.

But it probably won’t happen. The parties have put penalties in place for states that move their primaries up, cutting their delegates and our own Secretary of State is on the record against it.

Still, it would have been nice to have had the chance to vote for a wider range of candidates if we wanted to. Instead, we’ll just have to take what’s left after about 30 other states have had their say. An Ohio first primary would be better for both parties and the country.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

