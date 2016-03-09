Browns lose 4 players in first day of free agency

Keep checking back for updates with the Cleveland Browns and free agency.

Keep checking back for updates with the Cleveland Browns and free agency.

On day one of free agency, the Browns lose four key players. (Source: WOIO)

Free agency began Wednesday in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have already lost four key players from last year.

You know things are upside down when Alex Mack, Mitchell Schwartz, Travis Benjamin and Tashaun Gipson are no longer Browns, and Johnny Manziel still is. But that's how it played out on Wednesday as the Browns chose not to make a move with Manziel...yet. Although it is coming at some point.

Mack signed a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Schwartz agreed on a five-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Benjamin took a four-year deal with the San Diego Chargers. Gipson accepted a five-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That sends four Browns players heading to a new team on the first day of NFL free agency.

To paraphrase June Carter Cash, "Is that where their plan ends?"

What are the Browns going to do?

Sashi Brown hoped to keep at least a couple of his free agents. Instead, he went 0 for 4.

It's only day one, but the big fish are gone.

That receiver they wanted? Marvin Jones, who played under Hue Jackson in Cincinnati became a Detroit Lion on Wednesday night, not to mention $40 million richer.

A lot of teams loaded up, but the Browns were not one of them.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.