Bed bug infestation closes Alliance High School

A bed bug infestation has closed Alliance High School.

Officials say four bed bugs were found at the school over the past several days. While an exterminator inspects and treats the entire building on Thursday, the school will be closed. Officials plan to resume classes on Friday.

The following announcement was posted on the school's website on Wednesday:

"The health and safety of our students is always our top priority. As you may know, four bed bugs were found over the course of the last four school days at the high school. A licensed pest control company has inspected and treated all impacted rooms. However, as a further precaution, we are closing the high school tomorrow, March 10, and will have the entire building inspected and chemically treated. We will reopen on Friday, March 11. As a district, we will continue to monitor this situation and take necessary steps to ensure we can deliver the quality education our students deserve and expect."

