County prosecutor's CFO resigns after Cleveland 19 investigation

The only two candidates vying for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor job took the stage at the City Club Tuesday to debate.

The only two candidates vying for the Cuyahoga County prosecutor job took the stage at the City Club Tuesday to debate.

Cleveland 19 discovered the county doesn't do financial background checks on applicants they hire.

Cleveland 19 discovered the county doesn't do financial background checks on applicants they hire

This week, we uncovered huge money issues for the CFO at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. He was deep in debt before he was hired to manage the county's money. So why was there no credit check?

This week, we uncovered huge money issues for the CFO at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. He was deep in debt before he was hired to manage the county's money. So why was there no credit check?

A candidate running against Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty held a news conference Wednesday afternoon asking for a special audit of the prosecutor's office.

A candidate running against Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty held a news conference Wednesday afternoon asking for a special audit of the prosecutor's office.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty's Chief Financial Officer, Marvin Davies III, just resigned after Cleveland 19 exposed McGinty never did a financial background check on Davies before he was hired.

Investigator Scott Taylor did and found more than $170,0000 in lawsuits filed against Davies, including a $19,000 judgment handed down against the CFO by his boss when he was Judge McGinty. A simple court search would have revealed it all.

Michael O'Malley, who is running against McGinty on March 15, just asked for a special audit and investigation by the sheriff's office.

"Over the last several weeks, we've seen many news media reports regarding the financial handlings within the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. We've seen stories from Scott Taylor, where he highlighted Marvin Davies and his troubled financial history. Viewers can come to the conclusion after watching, that there's, obviously, a lack of financial management, appropriate financial management in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office," said O'Malley.

McGinty just revealed last June that Davies ordered one of his employees to purchase a $400 grill using a county credit card and it was delivered to Davies' home in Chagrin Falls. Just 17 days later, Davies wrote a check reimbursing the prosecutor's office.

McGinty believes O'Malley leaked the latest bombshell about the grill.

"It's about politics. It's six days before the election and he suddenly decides to come forward about the grill. When he knew about it quite awhile. His good friend who delivered it. Wrong is wrong and we accept that. The motivation here is political and the timing of this is not coincidental," explained McGinty.

Cleveland 19 reached out to Davies last week, but he had no comment. We did again this time, and so far have received no response.

McGinty has joined O'Malley's call for a special audit and welcomes a sheriff's investigation into his office.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.