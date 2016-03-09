Cleveland police investigating 2 west side homicides

The shootings are only a mile apart, but Cleveland Police believe they are unrelated. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police are investigating two, deadly, west side shootings Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m., police say officers responded to the area of West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue for two males shot. When they arrived, they could only find one victim.

One man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and neck. He was transported by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, who police say is 15, was shot in the upper thigh and taken to MetroHealth by a private vehicle.

Then around 8:30 p.m. police say officers responded to the area of West 58th Street and Storer Avenue for three men shot.

According to police, one victim died at the scene. The second and third victims were taken to MetroHealth for treatment.

Hours after investigating, police believe the shootings are not connected.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with more information is urged to call homicide detectives at (216) 623-5464.

