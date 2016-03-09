Pet pantry strives to keep families, pets together

Donated pet food is piling up, but will be gone soon. (Source: WOIO)

When families experience financial problems, the hard task of cutting expenses sometimes means giving up the family pet to a shelter. But a new charity is helping those animals and their families stay together.

Pet Pantry of Lorain County is stepping up to keep families and their pets together during tough times. The last thing they want to see is more dogs and cats pouring into the shelter.

It turns out donating food can go a long way.

When Dawn Pilger found out a pet pantry in North Olmsted was overwhelmed, she had to help. She found out there were no other pantries like it around, so she started Pet Pantry of Lorain County.

“People are struggling right now and some of them have to make a choice between buying pet supplies, pet food and buying medicine or food for themselves. We don't want that to happen. I'd rather see the pets stay in their homes, because some of these people, that's all they have,” Pilger explained.

Pilger has received 50 applications for pet food donations this month. That's double what she saw in January when she started the nonprofit. She goes through every application and lends help to senior citizens, those on disability and people faced with emergencies.

“If you're on medical leave, maybe a temporary layoff, or any kind of emergency situation like that, we're willing to help you cover the months you're going to be in need,” Pilger said.

The pet food is starting to pile up, thanks to help from volunteers, like Amy Hunt with Multibreed Rescue.

“She rallied the troops and was able to do it. It's amazing, absolutely amazing,” Hunt said.

Hunt sees firsthand how badly a pet pantry is needed.

“It's heartwrenching. I've been there where people have to turn their pet over to me,” Hunt said.

She says pets belong with their owners and they're doing whatever they can to keep them united.

“That's really where the pet wants to be, is with the people they know and the people that raised them,” she said.

Pilger estimates they'll go through more than 1,000 pounds of pet food each month.

The Pet Pantry is run by volunteers and depends on donations. They store their supplies at Woof House canine lodging in Sheffield Village.

Since they’re a new nonprofit, you can find them on Facebook until their official website is ready.

Boy Scouts will be collecting donations and pet food for Pet Pantry of Lorain County on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rural King in Elyria on Oberlin Road.

You can contact the Pet Pantry of Lorain County at (440) 721-7531 and petpantrylorain@gmail.com.

