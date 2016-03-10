Red Cross assists families in 2nd Brunswick fire

A Brunswick apartment fire left a four-year-old dead and sent six to the hospital. The mother of four-year-old Keagan, was one of those people injured.

While the heartbreak of the fire at a Brunswick apartment complex sets in, the people in the Brunswick area step up. They are not missing a beat in the chance to help the victims in what's being called an overwhelming effort to get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Neighbors have dropped donations off at church for fire victims. (Source: WOIO)

A fire broke out at 4 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Hill Apartments. The apartments are located just west of State Route 42 on Laurel Road in Brunswick.

The fire began on the 3rd floor of the three-story building.

There are no reports of any injuries. Several fire departments assisted Brunswick.

The cause is under investigation.

Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

This is the second apartment fire for Brunswick Fire this week.

Monday night a fire three miles away at Hickory Hills Apartments on Beverly Drive left a four-year-old dead and six others injured. No word yet on a cause of that fire.

