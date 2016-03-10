Red Cross assists families in 2nd Brunswick fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Red Cross assists families in 2nd Brunswick fire

Fire breaks out at Brunswick apartments. (Source: WOIO) Fire breaks out at Brunswick apartments. (Source: WOIO)

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

A fire broke out at 4 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Hill Apartments. The apartments are located just west of State Route 42 on Laurel Road in Brunswick.

The fire began on the 3rd floor of the three-story building. 

There are no reports of any injuries. Several fire departments assisted Brunswick.  

The cause is under investigation. 

Red Cross is assisting displaced families. 

This is the second apartment fire for Brunswick Fire this week.

Monday night a fire three miles away at Hickory Hills Apartments on Beverly Drive left a four-year-old dead and six others injured. No word yet on a cause of that fire. 

