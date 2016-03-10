Love's late four-point play helps Cavs hold off Kings

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Love converted a four-point play with 1:32 remaining, Kyrie Irving scored 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on to beat the Sacramento Kings 120-111 on Wednesday night.

LeBron James had 25 points and 11 rebounds, one of three Cleveland players with a double-double. Tristan Thompson added 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Love finished with 17 points and 10 boards.

DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed 109-100 with under 5 minutes to play before using an 8-0 run to close within one.

After Love made a pair of free throws to end its drought, Cleveland got the ball back but missed several open looks. Love, who missed six of his first seven shots from beyond the arc, got the ball back in the right corner and came through with his clutch shot while being fouled.

